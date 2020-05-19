Fans Were Concerned About Ryan Seacrest After He Slurred His Speech During The ‘Idol’ Finale
Some fans were wondering if Ryan Seacrest had a stroke during the live “American Idol” Finale on Sunday night. He was struggling to read off his script, slightly slurring his words, and viewers noticed his right eye looked smaller than his left.
Ryan was absent from ‘Live with Kelly & Ryan’ yesterday, adding fuel to the stroke rumor.
A rep for Ryan said: “Ryan did not have any kind of stroke. Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home. Between Live with Kelly and Ryan, American Idol, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, and the Disney Family Singalong specials, he has been juggling three to four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he’s in need of rest.”
