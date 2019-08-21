      Weather Alert

Fans Want Derek Peth From “BIP” As The Next Bachelor

Aug 21, 2019 @ 5:46pm

We know who a lot of social media users want as their next Bachelor.

Derek Peth has been getting a lot of internet love because of his actions on the current season of Bachelor In Paradise.

His romantic interest Demi Burnett was torn between him and another woman. Burnett wound up choosing the woman leaving Peth as a sympathetic figure.

Twitter and Instagram users started rallying for Peth to be chosen as the next Bachelor. ABC has not revealed who that will be yet.

TAGS
ABC Bachelor Bachelor In Paradise Derek Peth fans
POPULAR POSTS
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
How Much Do the Kids in 'Stranger Things' Make??
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
Tom Brady Drinks So Much Water it Could Kill an Ordinary Person
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE