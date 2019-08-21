Fans Want Derek Peth From “BIP” As The Next Bachelor
We know who a lot of social media users want as their next Bachelor.
Derek Peth has been getting a lot of internet love because of his actions on the current season of Bachelor In Paradise.
His romantic interest Demi Burnett was torn between him and another woman. Burnett wound up choosing the woman leaving Peth as a sympathetic figure.
Twitter and Instagram users started rallying for Peth to be chosen as the next Bachelor. ABC has not revealed who that will be yet.