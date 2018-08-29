Fans Wait For Hours To Pay Their Respects To Aretha Franklin

Fans were able to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin yesterday at the Charles H. Wright Museum of American History in Detroit. Some people even waited over 3 hours to see Aretha.

And yes…they saw her. Her body was on display in an open, gold-plated casket.  She was wearing a red sequined dress and heels.

Taylor Swift got 50,000 people at her Detroit show to be silent in tribute to Aretha.

The funeral is set for Friday with stars like Chaka Khan, Jennifer Hudson and Stevie Wonder all set to perform. It will be livestreamed by Associated Press and parts will be shown on CNN and Fox News.

 

