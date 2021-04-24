Fans Use Billboard to Ask Marvel to Bring Back Tony Stark
Bring back Tony Stark and Iron Man! At least that’s what some fans are petitioning for through the use of a giant billboard! There is a group of Marvel fans that want Tony Starks to come back and they’ve just put a billboard to show that they are serious.
Two years ago Starks died while saving the world from Thanos in Avengers Endgame, but fans aren’t satisfied and what to see him return.
Fans asked for the folks at Marvel to bring him back and even added a hashtag that says #BringTonyStarkBackToLife.
Sad to say, this billboard may have been a waste of money. Robert Downey Jr has already stated that he’s done with the role. Never say never when it comes to super heroes and Marvel right?