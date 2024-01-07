Fans Think They Know The Name of Ariana Grande’s New Song or Album

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Ariana Grande is seen at the GRAMMY Charities Signings during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Fans Think Ariana Grande’s New Song Or Album Is Titled ‘Yes, And?’

Ariana Grande’s diehard fans think they may have even figured out the title… of something.

No one is sure whether it’s the name of her recently confirmed seventh album, a song from the album, or both, but fans are certain that “Yes, And?” is going to be a very important phrase very soon.

Grande wore a custom sweatshirt this week with the two-word question printed on the front, which she paired with jeans, black loafers, a brown tote purse, and red nails.

After photos of the outfit hit social media, someone very close to the singer seemed to subtly confirm that the sweatshirt was exactly what fans thought it was.

Are you as ready as we are for new Ariana Grande music?!

Meanwhile, “Right There” by Ariana Grande feat. Big Sean just reached 100 MILLION streams on Spotify.

Congratulations!