Fans Think Selena Gomez And Chris Evans Are Dating Because Of A Reflections In A Video

Eagle eyes are wondering about a potential romance between Chris Evans and Selena Gomez, after a reflection was seen on an Instagram Story video.
Chris posted a clip on his Instagram Story of him playing “Purple Rain” on the piano on Tuesday, October 26, and a TikTok user reposted the clip with the caption, “Is that Selena?!”
@girlgangz773Is that Selena?! @Selena Gomez #selenagomez #chrisevans #fyp #datingrumors #PradaBucketChallenge
♬ what the fuck was that – champagnemami
♬ what the fuck was that – champagnemami
Some social media users took to the comment section to point out that they “never noticed” that there might be someone else with him. Another user replied, “Its [sic] called the piano lid. You know the thing that covers the keyboard.”
Although some TikTok users agreed that there could be someone leaning on the piano, a third fan reminded everyone that Gomez, 29, had “recently cut her hair,” so if it were her, her shorter bob would be reflected. Fans started looking for clues that the duo were dating earlier this month after pics went viral of Evans and Gomez leaving the same studio in October.