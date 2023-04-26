Fans Think Miley Cyrus Released A Secret Album Using An Alter Ego

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – MARCH 26: Miley Cyrus performs live on stage during day two of Lollapalooza Brazil Music Festival at Interlagos Racetrack on March 26, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

The latest pop music conspiracy theory on TikTok is that Miley Cyrus has released a secret album that was once scrapped in 2020. The album found on streaming platforms is under the artist name “Clara Pierce.”

A TikToker @keenanblogger, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, put out a video yesterday bringing up the whole story about a mysterious artist with no Google results putting out a full album on the exact same day that Miley Cyrus release Endless Summer Vacation.

When you hear the songs by “Clara Pierce,” it’s unmistakably Miley. However, some commenters on TikTok are claiming that these are simply unreleased songs from Miley that a fan must have leaked online. However, @keenanblogger went on to make a follow-up video to “confirm” his theory.

One comment references all the characters Miley has played: “So she’s Hannah Montana, Ashley O, and now Clara Pierce?! I can’t keep up anymore 😅”

We’re hoping Miley will comment on this whole thing.