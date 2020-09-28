      Weather Alert

Fans Think Britney Spears’ Latest Instagram Posts Contain Concerning Hidden Messages

Sep 28, 2020 @ 8:15am
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Britney Spears posted a photo of her on the beach and extending her legs to turn herself into a “T.” The photo is now sparking concern.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFfUlNKgLE9/

Her followers are convinced that the “T” was a hidden message. One fan said, “I swear she is trying to tell us something in codes and hints. YOU ARE NOT ALONE.”

Other fans said, “T for Time to end the conservatorship” and, “Most concerning caption yet.” Others think the “T” stands for “trapped”.

 

