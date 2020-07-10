Fans Think A Justin Bieber/Shawn Mendes Collabo Is Happening
Manager Scooter Braun posted a rare video of Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Tori Kelly riffing off around the piano together.
Braun captioned the video with, “I miss the random jam sessions. #tbt #blessedtowitness”
Fans of both Bieber and Mendes instantly flooded the comment section with their hopes for a future collaboration. Honestly, if anyone could make it happen, it would be Braun.