Fans Think A Justin Bieber/Shawn Mendes Collabo Is Happening

Jul 10, 2020 @ 7:05am
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: Sir Lucian Grainge (C) is accompanied by guests including Tori Kelly, Hailee Steinfeld, Justin Bieber, Lionel Ritchie, Sam Smith and Shawn Mendes as he is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 23, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Manager Scooter Braun posted a rare video of Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Tori Kelly riffing off around the piano together.

Braun captioned the video with“I miss the random jam sessions. #tbt #blessedtowitness”

 

 

I miss the random jam sessions. #tbt #blessedtowitness

Fans of both Bieber and Mendes instantly flooded the comment section with their hopes for a future collaboration. Honestly, if anyone could make it happen, it would be Braun.

