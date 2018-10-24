Fans Say THIS Netflix Show Is Too Scary!

If you haven’t seen Netflix’s latest horror series you may want to think twice about watching it alone. Fans are saying that “The Haunting of Hill House” is so scary that they are literally passing out from fear and can’t sleep at all after watching.

In fact, horror novel king, Stephen King even through his support behind the show, Tweeting:

It’s a little bit supernatural, a little bit childhood horror, and a lot-o-bit messed up! The 10-part series has been on since October 12th and Twitter is all in!

So… do you dare?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Ben & Kelly at Waverly Hills Late Night Ninja Time @ Xtremenasium Win Your Way to Drake! The Jeffersontown Shooting: Here’s What We Know The Sneaky Tactics Target Uses To Get Your Money Jimmy Kimmel Frightens Children with Halloween Photos
Comments