Fans Say THIS Netflix Show Is Too Scary!

If you haven’t seen Netflix’s latest horror series you may want to think twice about watching it alone. Fans are saying that “The Haunting of Hill House” is so scary that they are literally passing out from fear and can’t sleep at all after watching.

In fact, horror novel king, Stephen King even through his support behind the show, Tweeting:

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE, revised and remodeled by Mike Flanagan. I don't usually care for this kind of revisionism, but this is great. Close to a work of genius, really. I think Shirley Jackson would approve, but who knows for sure. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 17, 2018

It’s a little bit supernatural, a little bit childhood horror, and a lot-o-bit messed up! The 10-part series has been on since October 12th and Twitter is all in!

Halfway through #HauntingOfHillHouse and it just might be the best thing @netflix has produced thus far. Episode 5 is the most intense, terrifying, and emotional hour of original television I’ve seen all year. @mikeflanagan — Freddy Leon (@comicblunder89) October 15, 2018

Just finished #HauntingofHillHouse, Episode 10. Wow… All the feels. Every. One. Of. Them. This. This is what horror should be. With redemption. This is what I strive for in my writing. — 💀John F.D. Taff👻 (@johnfdtaff) October 20, 2018

So… do you dare?