Fans Defend Angela Bassett’s Reaction To Jamie Lee Curtis Winning That Oscar

March 14, 2023 10:24AM EDT
Those watching the Oscars picked up on the fact that Angela Bassett did NOT look happy when Jamie Lee Curtis’ name was called as the winner in the Best Supporting Actress category. While the other nominees were quick to applaud and cheer her on, Bassett sat stone-faced. Many took to social media to say it was okay for her to feel disappointment. Others pointed out you can feel bad for Bassett while happy for Jamie Lee Curtis at the same time.

This was her first Academy Award nomination at age 64 after four decades in the business. She has two Golden Globes for Best Actress, Anything But Love (TV 1990) and True Lies (Movie 1995). This was Bassett’s second Oscar nod and she has two Golden Globes, for Best Actress in What’s Love Got To Do With It? in 1993 and she won this year for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. 

 

