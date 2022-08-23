Fans Crash HBO Streaming Sunday Watching “House of the Dragon”

So many people were excited to watch “House of the Dragon”, the prequel to “Game of Thrones”, that streaming temporarily was down for HBO and HBO Max Sunday. Still, the series still managed to bring in 9.99 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max making it the “strongest digital premiere performance of any HBO episode.”

It also managed to knock out Stranger Things 4, which had been on top of the streaming charts for almost the entire summer. According to new numbers, House Of The Dragon brought in 2.6 million streaming households during just its first 6 hours. Stranger Things 4: Volume One only brought 1.2 million for its first day. Of course, the big question is whether House Of The Dragon can match the same momentum as Stranger Things 4, which picked up even more steam for its Volume Two premiere. so far, critics and fans of Dragon have been liking it.