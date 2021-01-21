Fans Are Trying To Figure Out Who Olivia Rodrigo’s “Driver’s License” Is About
Olivia Rodrigo‘s new song “Driver’s License” is the biggest song on the globe right now, and fans are trying to figure who the emotional song was about.
The main culprits seems to be Olivia’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett. There are rumors the pair had something going on between them for a while, but now he is dating fellow Disney star Sabrina Carpenter. The main theory seems to point to it being about them.
“I totally understand people’s curiosity with the specifics of who the song’s about and what it’s about, but to me, that’s really the least important part of the song,” Olivia told Billboard. “It’s resonating with people because of how emotional it is, and I think everything else is not important.”
“To see it do really well — to have this really painful moment in my life, and turn it into something beautiful that can maybe help people through a tough time that they’re having, like I was having a tough time — it’s just so empowering,” she added. “I feel grateful that I got to do that.”
