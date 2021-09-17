      Weather Alert

Fans Are Calling Lil Nas X’s Debut Album A ‘Masterpiece’

Sep 17, 2021 @ 7:44am

Fans have finally had a chance to hear Lil Nas X’s debut album, “Montero” and they are calling it a “masterpiece.”

Earlier this month Lil Nas X gave “birth” to his “baby” when he announced the upcoming album on social media with a pregnancy shoot.

 

Lil Nas X told PEOPLE that making “Montero” changed him in many ways, “I’ve changed the way that I handle a lot of situations” says Nas X.

“The way I manage my sadness and anger and just understanding that I don’t have to react to emotions in certain ways. I can’t choose how I feel, but I can choose how to react. I’ve learned to let people’s comments roll off my back.”

He released  a new single along with the album called, “That’s What I Want” and you can see the very risqué video HERE.

Have you listened to Lil Nas X’s album? Do you agree with fans who call it a “masterpiece?”

