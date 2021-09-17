Fans Are Calling Lil Nas X’s Debut Album A ‘Masterpiece’

Fans have finally had a chance to hear Lil Nas X’s debut album, “Montero” and they are calling it a “masterpiece.”
I legit wasn’t prepared for ur album @LilNasX …I was emotional during every single song. The impact that your music/your strength/your perseverance/your entire existence has had on me & so many others is truly monumental. #Montero is a masterpiece & u deserve the world ??????
— Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) September 17, 2021
MONTERO is a masterpiece … no choice but to stan Lil Nas X
— hi (@lillyrylev) September 17, 2021
Truly a masterpiece #MONTERO
— Francesca ?? (@francescanjx) September 17, 2021
After listening to this Album for the 5th time I can confidently say,This album just made certified lover boy look like a circus act??……like Dammmnn what a masterpiece ??????……@LilNasX ,#MONTERO pic.twitter.com/qHAtIdhZWC
— King Solomon (@KingSol62765965) September 17, 2021
Earlier this month Lil Nas X gave “birth” to his “baby” when he announced the upcoming album on social media with a pregnancy shoot.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by MONTERO (@lilnasx)
Lil Nas X told PEOPLE that making “Montero” changed him in many ways, “I’ve changed the way that I handle a lot of situations” says Nas X.
“The way I manage my sadness and anger and just understanding that I don’t have to react to emotions in certain ways. I can’t choose how I feel, but I can choose how to react. I’ve learned to let people’s comments roll off my back.”
He released a new single along with the album called, “That’s What I Want” and you can see the very risqué video HERE.
Have you listened to Lil Nas X’s album? Do you agree with fans who call it a “masterpiece?”