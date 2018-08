Pizza Hut delivery drivers arrive at Seattle Parks and Recreation Department offices with pizzas during an event announcing the new Pizza Hut for Xbox LIVE ordering app launch/ Tuesday, April 23, 2013 in Seattle, WA.

An 18-year-old pizza delivery man is going viral after wowing some Detroit customers with his piano skills.

Bryce Dudal was out delivering a pizza to the Varchetti family when he noticed their baby grand piano and asked if he could look at it. They told him he could play it.

That’s when he got down to business and played the third movement of Beethoven’s “Moonlight” sonata from memory. Turns out, he’s a self-taught pianist!

Wow! Is it fair to say Bryce is a pianist who happens to deliver pizzas?