Family Feud is Coming To Louisville For Auditions

Steve Harvey, left, and Tyra Banks play "Family Feud" at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday, April 26, 2015, in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

September 22nd and 23rd, Family Feud will be in Louisville on the search for the most fun and energetic families to join the game show!

If your family of four is high energy and fun to watch, you just might have a shot at landing a spot on the Steve Harvey hosted Family Feud! Producers of the show will be in Louisville on September 22nd and 23rd on the search for FUN families to bring onto the show. Here are a few other things they’re looking for.

  • Special talents among family members
  • Matching Outfits
  • 15 Years or Older
  • Related by blood relation, marriage or legal adoption

Click HERE if you have any other questions about auditioning.

