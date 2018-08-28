Family Feud is Coming To Louisville For Auditions

September 22nd and 23rd, Family Feud will be in Louisville on the search for the most fun and energetic families to join the game show!



If your family of four is high energy and fun to watch, you just might have a shot at landing a spot on the Steve Harvey hosted Family Feud! Producers of the show will be in Louisville on September 22nd and 23rd on the search for FUN families to bring onto the show. Here are a few other things they’re looking for.

Special talents among family members

Matching Outfits

15 Years or Older

Related by blood relation, marriage or legal adoption

Click HERE if you have any other questions about auditioning.