Family Dogs Alerts Humans To An Intruder

July 3, 2023 6:00AM EDT
Don and Jan Schultz just had “the full Cajun experience” with a recent home intruder!  They had just moved to Louisiana from Arizona when their family dog, Panda, woke them up!

“Our dog Panda growled a deep throat grumble and woke my wife up and she tapped me said, ‘I think there’s someone in the house,’” Don said. “And so I got up headed down the hall to check. I saw the shape of an alligator.”  They called authorities and they showed up quickly, although the alligator put up a fight!  They were able to trap him and relocate him!

