Family Dog Protects His Little Humans While Lost In The Woods

December 2, 2022 6:00AM EST
Every parent’s worst nightmare came true for 5 agonizing hours for this family in New Orleans…but 7-year-old Abigail and 4-year-old Cecelia had a guardian angel with them.

Abigail and Cecelia were outside playing in the yard surrounded by woods with their golden retriever, Artemis…when they wandered off chasing the dog.  Mom called police and put it out on Facebook asking everyone to keep an eye out as they scoured the woods. Like a 20 out of 10 on a Good Puppers scale…Artemis never left their side as they huddled together. He started barking when he heard the searchers and that led them to the girls!

Cops found them more than a mile from their home 5 hours later. 

