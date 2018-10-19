Family Begs for Return of Their Stolen 50 lb Nose and We Have So Many Questions

Close up of a female nose pointing upwards with a blue background

The Albert family from Oregon is devastated by the disappearance of their 2 foot tall, 50 lb nose statue and are sending out a search party!!

That’s right. This nose is apart of the family. The family happily owned the nose for the last year after saving it from a Halloween photo shoot, and they’ve rocked it on their front porch! However, someone foolishly stole it on Sunday night!

Question 1: What inspired you to keep a NOSE!

Sayre Albert, 11, told the news that they kept the nose because they just thought it would be really funny and add onto the “Keep Portland Weird” vibes.

Question 2: How does the family plan on getting it back?!

The family is running around the town hanging up posters in search for their beloved nose, however their reward price is pretty low at only $6.27…not sure how fast you’re going to get back your friend buddy.

Question 3: Will you consider raising the reward price to find your nose? 

Sayre and his brother Albert, 7, wanted to offer a $2,000 reward, but mom said no.

COME ON MOM. Sorry, but I’m with the kids on this one.

Catch the whole story here!

