Fall Out Boy Namechecks Taylor Swift In “We Didn’t Start The Fire” Update

Fun fact: Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire” was the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 the week that Taylor Swift was born in December 1989. So it’s only fitting she’s mentioned in the lyrics of Fall Out Boy’s update of that song, mentioning pop culture references from 1989 to present day.

What about Taylor did they mention? Of course when Kanye interrupted her at the 2009 MTV VMAs. Fyre Fest even gets a mention, along with Harry Potter, Twilight, Robert Downey Jr. in Iron Man, Michael Keaton in Batman, Steven Spielberg, Stranger Things, Avatar, SpongeBob SquarePants, Pokemon and MySpace.