      Weather Alert

Fall Out Boy Have Their Own Ice Cream Truck

Sep 11, 2019 @ 3:25pm

Most rock bands save their money to buy a van or a tour bus, but not Fall Out Boy.  They went out and bought their own ice cream truck.

Bassist Pete Wentz shared pictures of his new FOB-themed ice cream truck, and says they plan to “drive that around and put out some Fall Out Boy ice cream”.

Wentz even drove the truck to FOB’s show at L.A.’s Whisky A Go Go Tuesday night to serve up frozen treats for fans.

Of course, there’s a chance this is all viral stunt to promote Fall Out Boy’s new single “Dear Future Self(Hands Up)” and upcoming “Hella Mega Tour” with Green Day and Weezer.

TAGS
dear future self Fall Out Boy ice cream truck music rock song tour
POPULAR POSTS
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Ben & Kelly Podcast
How Much Do the Kids in 'Stranger Things' Make??
Tom Brady Drinks So Much Water it Could Kill an Ordinary Person
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE