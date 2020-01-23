Fall Out Boy Appears On The Price Is Right
To celebrate the Grammy awards on Sunday night, The Price Is Right is hosting Music Week.
Appearing on the long-running game show Tuesday was Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz and Patrick Stump.
Taking a turn at the iconic Big Wheel was Wentz, who nailed a perfect $1.00 spin. The rockers then hung around to give one contestant a trip to Paris to see them along with Green Day and Weezer on the Hella Mega Tour this summer.
Sharing a clip of his moment in the spotlight, Wentz posted to Twitter, “Two weeks in and I have already peaked this decade”.
Which game show would you love to appear on? How do you think you’d do?