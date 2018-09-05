Fake Poster Hung In A McDonald’s For 2 Months

These University of Houston students decided to take a picture of themselves and hang it on the wall at a local McDonald’s.

Jevh M., said he wanted to boost Asian representation in the ad posters hanging at the McDonald’s in Pearland, so he and a friend put themselves in a fake one highlighting McDonald’s fries.

i noticed there was a blank wall at mcdonald’s so i decided to make this fake poster of me and my friend. It’s now been 51 days since i hung it up. pic.twitter.com/5OTf5aR4vm — JΞVH M (@Jevholution) September 3, 2018

Jevh posted a video to YouTube showing how he and his friends used a McDonald’s uniform they found at a thrift shop to disguise themselves as employees and hang the poster on the blank wall. It’s still there 51 days later! No one knows if McDonald’s knows the poster’s origins or if the eatery would allow it to remain.