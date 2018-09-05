Fake Poster Hung In A McDonald’s For 2 Months

This Monday, April 24, 2017, photo shows the outside of a McDonald's restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh. McDonald's Corp. reports earnings Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

These University of Houston students decided to take a picture of themselves and hang it on the wall at a local McDonald’s.

Jevh M., said he wanted to boost Asian representation in the ad posters hanging at the McDonald’s in Pearland, so he and a friend put themselves in a fake one highlighting McDonald’s fries.

Jevh posted a video to YouTube showing how he and his friends used a McDonald’s uniform they found at a thrift shop to disguise themselves as employees and hang the poster on the blank wall. It’s still there 51 days later! No one knows if McDonald’s knows the poster’s origins or if the eatery would allow it to remain.

