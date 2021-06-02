      Weather Alert

Failed Drug Test Confirmed for Kentucky Derby Winner Medina Spirit

Jun 2, 2021 @ 11:26am

Medina Spirit may just become only the second horse in history to be disqualified from the Kentucky Derby after a failed drug test.

The New York Times has broken the news that Medina Spirit did in-fact fail the second post-victory drug test taken after the Kentucky Derby Win. Bob Baffert had requested the second drug test and Medina Spirit failed.

It was Bob Baffert’s record-setting seventh Kentucky Derby win. Now we wait and see if they disqualify Medina Spirit.

TAGS
Bob Baffert Kentucky Derby medina spirit
POPULAR POSTS
Clarksville Community Schools Elementary Kids Sing "We Are The World"
Fisherman Reunited With Girl They Saved 35 Years Ago
Charlestown High School Teacher Wears Costumes To Entertain Students
You Laugh You Lose: The One With The Stunt Joke Teller
Channing Tatum Shows Off Nearly Nudes On The 'Gram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On