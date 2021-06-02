Failed Drug Test Confirmed for Kentucky Derby Winner Medina Spirit

Medina Spirit may just become only the second horse in history to be disqualified from the Kentucky Derby after a failed drug test.
The New York Times has broken the news that Medina Spirit did in-fact fail the second post-victory drug test taken after the Kentucky Derby Win. Bob Baffert had requested the second drug test and Medina Spirit failed.
It was Bob Baffert’s record-setting seventh Kentucky Derby win. Now we wait and see if they disqualify Medina Spirit.
