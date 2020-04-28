Facebook Plans Virtual Graduation Ceremony With Oprah, Miley and More
Facebook is planning a virtual ceremony for the class of 2020. Oprah Winfrey will deliver the commencement address. Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Awkwafina, and Simone Biles are among the other guests who will take part.
Facebook’s virtual graduation will happen on May 15th at 2:00 pm Eastern.
