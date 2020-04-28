      Breaking News
Facebook Plans Virtual Graduation Ceremony With Oprah, Miley and More

Apr 28, 2020 @ 11:20am

Facebook is planning a virtual ceremony for the class of 2020. Oprah Winfrey will deliver the commencement address. Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Awkwafina, and Simone Biles are among the other guests who will take part.

Facebook’s virtual graduation will happen on May 15th at 2:00 pm Eastern.

MORE HERE

This weekend, Oprah and a bunch of celebrities are planning another live stream event to raise money. More on that HERE

