      Weather Alert

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp All Went Down

Oct 5, 2021 @ 6:35am

Facebook is back. After a six-hour outage on Monday, the social network is back to life.  DNS routing problems were reportedly to blame for the problems. The blackout also hit Instagram, Oculus, Messenger and Whatsapp. The company released a statement saying, “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

By 4:00, they’d lost nearly $60 million in revenue, about $13 million per hour, or $220,000 a minute! Mark Zuckerberg saw his personal net worth decrease by about $7 BILLION. Yikes. This was the longest Facebook outage since 2019, when the site was down for more than 24 hours.

Twitter and several other brands were quick to have fun with the outage.

TAGS
Facebook Instagram Twitter WhatsApp
POPULAR POSTS
Jeffersontown Police Have A New 7-Year-Old Chief Thanks To Make-A-Wish
The 2022 Halftime Show Was Announced
Missed Connections: Power Pants And GrubHub Banker
Britney Spears Is Baring All On Vacation
Win The Pumpkin King's Cash!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On