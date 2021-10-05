Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp All Went Down

Facebook is back. After a six-hour outage on Monday, the social network is back to life. DNS routing problems were reportedly to blame for the problems. The blackout also hit Instagram, Oculus, Messenger and Whatsapp. The company released a statement saying, “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”
By 4:00, they’d lost nearly $60 million in revenue, about $13 million per hour, or $220,000 a minute! Mark Zuckerberg saw his personal net worth decrease by about $7 BILLION. Yikes. This was the longest Facebook outage since 2019, when the site was down for more than 24 hours.
Twitter and several other brands were quick to have fun with the outage.
Hi and happy Monday 😵💫
— Instagram (@instagram) October 4, 2021
59.6 million nuggets for my friends
— Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021
can we have the keys to the hot dog car
— Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021
