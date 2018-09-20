Facebook Dating Service Promises No Swiping

In this May 16, 2012 photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook's stock has fallen below $30 for the first time. That's down 20 percent since its stock began trading publicly on May 18, following one of the most anticipated stock offerings in history. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Facebook is rolling out a dating service and early indications are that it could work better than rivals Tinder and Bumble.

Facebook is putting the finishing touches on their dating app as they’ve rolled it out in Columbia. They’ve cleverly named it “Facebook Dating”. Wired got a chance to look it over and here are a few highlights.

You’ll have to create a separate profile JUST for dating, but it will import your first name and age. You will have to manually fill in things like your verified location, gender or genders of the people you’re interested in. You can also fill in religious preferences, height and weight preferences, your job title, where you work, where you went to school and a few others. You’ll also be able to add up to nine photos and answer a few “ice breaker” questions.

There’s no word yet on when it will be rolled out in the US. But one thing is for sure, this new Facebook feature will certainly take Facebook Fights Theater to a whole new level!

