      Weather Alert

‘F9’ Smashes North American Box Office Records

Jun 28, 2021 @ 6:42am

Dominic Toretto has done it again. F9, the latest in the Fast & Furious franchise is breaking new box office records.

Playing at around 4 thousand screens this weekend, the sequel is expected to make about $70 million this weekend! Considering that this is a movie-theater exclusive-meaning no streaming services are playing the film-these pandemic-era numbers at the box office are huge.

TAGS
box office record f9 fast and the furious Vin Diesel
POPULAR POSTS
Scientists Say This New Straw Will Instantly Cure Hiccups
Missed Connections: Bourbon, Boots and Biceps
Kelly Tries Twizzlers For The First Time...EVER
Kanye West Is Suing Walmart For Ripping Off His Yeezys
You Laugh You Lose: Keep It Up!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On