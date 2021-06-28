‘F9’ Smashes North American Box Office Records

Dominic Toretto has done it again. F9, the latest in the Fast & Furious franchise is breaking new box office records.
Playing at around 4 thousand screens this weekend, the sequel is expected to make about $70 million this weekend! Considering that this is a movie-theater exclusive-meaning no streaming services are playing the film-these pandemic-era numbers at the box office are huge.
'F9' has highest opening weekend of the pandemic with $70 million box office haul https://t.co/ZbL3Amfwxl
— CNBC (@CNBC) June 27, 2021
