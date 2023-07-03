Ezra Miller Gets Legal Victory As Protective Order Is Dropped

Source: YouTube

Embattled star of “The Flash”, Ezra Miller, has faced a mountain of legal issues in the last few years…but just got a victory. A temporary restraining order against Miller was dropped in Massachusetts. A woman had filed it against Miller claiming Miller acted inappropriately with her child. Miller’s attorney claims all of the interactions with the child were initiated by the mother, and that other adults were always present.

Other troubling incidents involving Miller include video that appears to show Miller choking a woman outside a bar in Iceland in 2020. No charges were filed. Miller has two arrest in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and is facing unlawful trespassing charges stemming from a burglary in Vermont in 2022.