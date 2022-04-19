“Exploding Kittens” Becoming Video Game And Netflix Series

“Exploding Kittens” first launched as a Kickstarter project in 2015 and now it’s becoming an adult animated series for Netflix. It also becoming a mobile game launching next month, with the animated series to premiere sometime in 2023. Executive producers behind the series are King Of The Hill creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels. It follows the eternal conflict between Heaven and Hell when both God and the devil are sent to Earth in the bodies of chunky house cats.
Hi. It’s been a while, and I have some news.
I’m making an Exploding Kittens TV series at Netflix. It's being produced by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels.
I've been very busy working on the show for the past year with my brilliant, hilarious co-writer @ShaneKosakowski pic.twitter.com/AKZWl6b4ou
— The Oatmeal (@Oatmeal) April 18, 2022
Actors Tom Ellis, Abraham Lim, Lucy Liu, Ally Maki, Mark Proksch and Sasheer Zamata will all have voice roles.
meet the cast of the new Netflix animated comedy series, EXPLODING KITTENS – produced by comedy legends Mike Judge and Greg Daniels pic.twitter.com/UA8nWNAguA
— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) April 18, 2022
The Exploding Kittens mobile game will play like the card game but add two new cards that reveal the position of the “Exploding Kitten” card and reverse the order of the deck.