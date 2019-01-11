Exactly What You Needed Today: Dogs in Sunglasses You may not have known that you needed this today! If you have a moment, James Corden wants to present you photos of dogs in sunglasses and muse on what they’re about and what makes them tick. THIS VIDEO IS AMAZE-BALLS! dogs in sunglassesJames Cordenthe late late showTrendingvideoYouTube SHARE RELATED CONTENT Sam Smith, Normani – Dancing With A Stranger Gesaffelstein & The Weeknd – Lost in the Fire Costco Has The Bucket Of Your Dreams Drake Launches a New Champagne How is Baby Shark is on The Billboard Hot 100!? Flamin’ Hot Nacho Cheese Doritos Are Here