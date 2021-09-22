Ewan McGregor Promises His Obi Wan Kenobi Series Will “Not Disappoint”

“We finished shooting our series, and it was really, really good fun. I really enjoyed working with [director-executive producer] Deborah Chow, and I think it will not disappoint,” Ewan McGregor told reporters backstage at the Emmys. “The new technology that we employed doing it is cool, and it was a different experience than making the original three films that I did.”
Now this series has been a long time coming…McGregor last played Obi Wan in 2005. The series takes place almost slap bang in the middle of the time period between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, and will also bring back Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader.
McGregor has teased that his character will go on a “rollicking adventure” across the galaxy and “he has this one task left, which is to keep Luke safe.” Obviously this is a quest that will lead him back to Vader for what Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy remarked on as “the rematch of the century.”