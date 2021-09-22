      Weather Alert

Ewan McGregor Promises His Obi Wan Kenobi Series Will “Not Disappoint”

Sep 22, 2021 @ 6:00am

“We finished shooting our series, and it was really, really good fun. I really enjoyed working with [director-executive producer] Deborah Chow, and I think it will not disappoint,” Ewan McGregor told reporters backstage at the Emmys. “The new technology that we employed doing it is cool, and it was a different experience than making the original three films that I did.”

Now this series has been a long time coming…McGregor last played Obi Wan in 2005. The series takes place almost slap bang in the middle of the time period between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, and will also bring back Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader.

McGregor has teased that his character will go on a “rollicking adventure” across the galaxy and “he has this one task left, which is to keep Luke safe.” Obviously this is a quest that will lead him back to Vader for what Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy remarked on as “the rematch of the century.”

TAGS
Darth Vader Disney+ Hayden Christenson Emmys Ewan McGregor Obi Wan Kenobi Series Star Wars
POPULAR POSTS
These Toy Hall Of Fame Finalists Are Taking Us Back!
Taylor Swift Gives Us A Treat Ahead Of Her Upcoming "Red" Rerelease
Southern Indiana Teacher Saves Choking Student
The Real Reason Patrick Dempsey Was Killed Off 'Grey's Anatomy'
Lizzo Is Ready To Remake "The Bodygaurd"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On