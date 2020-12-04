      Weather Alert

EW Names “Entertainers of the Year” with Dan and Eugene Levy, Kerry Washington, and More

Dec 4, 2020 @ 7:20am

It’s the end of the year which means the “Best Of” lists will be aplenty, and Entertainment Weekly has named their “Entertainers of the Year”! Their entertainers were based on epic performances to give them this beloved title.

First up, Pedro Pascal…AKA the Mandalorian!

Of course Dan and Eugene Levy made the cut due to their outstanding performances in “Schitt’s Creek” that swept the entire comedy category at the Emmys.

Next up is Sacha Baron Cohen for the ‘Borat’ sequel and more.

Kerry Washington lands on the list for her role in “Little Fires Everywhere”.

Of course the late Chadwick Boseman also made the list this year.

 

