Everything Coming to Netflix in May
WOOT! More to watch! Several exciting new shows and movies are coming to the Netflix platform in May.
The very popular Selena: The Series will debut part two. Part one came out six months ago. Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 is coming in at the end of May too. Also coming out and sure to be popular are all three Back To The Future movies.
Other shows and movies arriving next month are The Land Before Time, Barney and Friends: Seasons 13 and 14, Mystic River, Zombieland, and The Sweetest Thing.