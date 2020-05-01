Everything Coming And Going From Netflix In May
Buckle up! Netflix is here with fresh new shelter-in-place binge-worthy content! BTW…if you haven’t seen Chris Hemsworth in ‘Extraction’…do that FIRST. Then proceed…
Series
May 1
Hollywood
Into the Night
Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2
Reckoning: Season 1
Almost Happy
May 6
Workin’ Moms: Season 4
May 8
Dead to Me: Season 2
The Eddy
Restaurants on The Edge: Season 2
May 11
Bordertown: Season 3
May 15
Magic for Humans: Season 3
White Lines
May 18
The Big Flower Fight
May 19
Sweet Magnolias
May 22
History 101
Selling Sunset: Season 2
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2
Control Z
May 29
Space Force
FilmMay 1
The Half of It
All Day and Night
Mrs. Serial Killer
Get In
May 12
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. The Reverend (Interactive Special)
May 13
The Wrong Missy
May 22
The Lovebirds
May 27
I’m No Longer Here
Docs
May 11
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics
Trial by Media
May 20
Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall
May 29
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3
Anime
May 7
Scissor Seven: Season 2
May 28
Dorohedoro
Kids and FamilyMay 1
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy
May 4
Arctic Dogs
May 8
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey a Tool Belt
The Hollow: Season 2
May 12
True: Terrific Tales
May 15
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5
Comedy
May 5
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill
May 19
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
May 26
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
And More
May 1
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun with Dick & Jane
I am Divine
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear: Season 4
Material
Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1
Sinister
Song of the Sea
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Heartbreak Kid
The Patriot
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
May 9
Charmed: Season 2
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16
May 14
Riverdale: Season 4
May 16
Public Enemies
May 19
Trumbo
May 20
The Flash: Season 6
May 23
Dynasty: Season 3
May 25
Uncut Gems
May 27
The Lincoln Lawyer
Coming Soon
Supergirl: Season 5
Blood & Water