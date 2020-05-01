Everything Coming And Going From Netflix In May

      Breaking News
May 1, 2020 @ 10:25am

Buckle up! Netflix is here with fresh new shelter-in-place binge-worthy content! BTW…if you haven’t seen Chris Hemsworth in ‘Extraction’…do that FIRST. Then proceed…

Series

May 1
Hollywood
Into the Night
Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2
Reckoning: Season 1
Almost Happy

May 6
Workin’ Moms: Season 4

May 8
Dead to Me: Season 2
The Eddy


Restaurants on The Edge: Season 2

May 11
Bordertown: Season 3

May 15
Magic for Humans: Season 3
White Lines

May 18
The Big Flower Fight

May 19
Sweet Magnolias

May 22
History 101
Selling Sunset: Season 2
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2
Control Z

May 29
Space Force

FilmMay 1
The Half of It
All Day and Night
Mrs. Serial Killer
Get In

May 12
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. The Reverend (Interactive Special)



May 13
The Wrong Missy

May 22
The Lovebirds

May 27
I’m No Longer Here

Docs

May 11
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics
Trial by Media

May 20
Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall

May 29
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3

Anime

May 7
Scissor Seven: Season 2

May 28
Dorohedoro

Kids and FamilyMay 1
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy

May 4
Arctic Dogs

May 8
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey a Tool Belt
The Hollow: Season 2

May 12
True: Terrific Tales

May 15
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5

Comedy

May 5
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

May 19
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

May 26
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

And More

May 1
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun with Dick & Jane
I am Divine
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear: Season 4
Material
Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1
Sinister
Song of the Sea
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Heartbreak Kid
The Patriot
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

May 9
Charmed: Season 2
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16

May 14
Riverdale: Season 4

May 16
Public Enemies

May 19
Trumbo

May 20
The Flash: Season 6

May 23
Dynasty: Season 3

May 25
Uncut Gems

May 27
The Lincoln Lawyer

Coming Soon
Supergirl: Season 5
Blood & Water

