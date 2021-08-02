      Weather Alert

Everyone is Impressed With How Lorde Handles These Hot Wings

Aug 2, 2021 @ 5:35am

Lorde made an appearance on YouTube channel First We Feast the other day. She joined Sean Evans on “Hot Ones” where celebrities are interviewed while eating hot wings.

Out of the gate she says she’s hungry and ready to go. Keep in mind, this is a show that thrives on serving stars wings with all levels of heat. So how would Lorde handle the “challenge?”

She handles the wings like a BOSS! Double-bites and goes back for more. The heat clearly doesn’t bother her and Twitter noticed.

This is a show that has taken down the best of celebrities.

Idris Elba

Shaq

Billy Eilish

Well done, Lorde! Her new album “Solar Power” will be released August 20th.

