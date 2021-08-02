Everyone is Impressed With How Lorde Handles These Hot Wings

Lorde made an appearance on YouTube channel First We Feast the other day. She joined Sean Evans on “Hot Ones” where celebrities are interviewed while eating hot wings.
Out of the gate she says she’s hungry and ready to go. Keep in mind, this is a show that thrives on serving stars wings with all levels of heat. So how would Lorde handle the “challenge?”
She handles the wings like a BOSS! Double-bites and goes back for more. The heat clearly doesn’t bother her and Twitter noticed.
not lorde just casually enjoying eating the hottest wings with barely a flinch pic.twitter.com/TDftJ8DzoQ
— chu (@chuuzus) July 29, 2021
I want to go through life like how Lorde eats the hot wings, unphased and unbothered. pic.twitter.com/VYlyEOoyDv
— P. (@aplotwist) July 30, 2021
Lorde of the Wings pic.twitter.com/t0EZqYvoSG
— Mother’s Child (@22oversoooon) July 29, 2021
This is a show that has taken down the best of celebrities.
When Idris Elba eats hot wings pic.twitter.com/YuJhBTiHgK
— Cowboy Holley (@blaineholley1) August 11, 2019
Shaq eating these hot wings is the best thing ever????pic.twitter.com/NtD4ufPl2K
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 15, 2019
Rising pop-star @billieeilish finds out why they’re called the wings of death on Hot Ones ??????
WATCH NOW: https://t.co/EGiF8BZccf
Presented by @turbotax pic.twitter.com/RzPUnQbYKp
— Complex (@Complex) March 7, 2019
Well done, Lorde! Her new album “Solar Power” will be released August 20th.