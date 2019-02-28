Every Star Wars Movie Edited Into One Trailer LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 12: A wax figure of Star Wars character Yoda on display at 'Star Wars At Madame Tussauds' on May 12, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) Topher Grace, yes the actor, got bored one weekend when his wife was out of town and made quite possibly the best Star Wars trailer yet. It features ALL 10 FILMS into one perfectly edited trailer. A New HopeEmpire Strikes BackLuke SkywalkerReturn of the JediRevenge of the SithSkywalkerStar Wars SHARE RELATED CONTENT The Cadbury Company Wants To Offer You Your Dream Job Riverdale/ 90210 Star Luke Perry Hospitalized After Suffering Massive Stroke THE JONAS BROTHERS ARE BACK AT MIDNIGHT Here’s Taylor Swift’s Break-up Playlist X:MEN Dark Phoenix Trailer Has Arrived With Jennifer Lawrence The Glitter Getaway Is Sending You To Hollywood!