Even MORE Britney Bombshells And What She Thought Of #FreeBritney

Source: YouTube

More bombshells from Britney Spears’ The Woman In Me memoir before it hits stands involving cheating in her relationship with Justin Timberlake.

The New York Times confirms the long held theory that Timberlake’s “Cry Me A River” was about Spears cheating on him with dancer/choreographer Wade Robson. She admits she kissed Robson, but only because Justin was already cheating on her with a celebrity she won’t name. He later broke up with her by text, which left her “devastated.” The media coverage was hard for her to handle as she felt she was portrayed as “a harlot who’d broken the heart of America’s golden boy.” During that time she writes she was “comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood.”

But after insinuating in 2003 to W magazine Justin was her first, now she writes her first time was actually when she was a freshman in high school with the best friend of her brother, Bryan Spears. What does Justin think of all this being out there? He is trying to “distance himself” from the drama, though he’ll “always be supportive of Britney and all of her endeavors.”

As for that phase where she was seen partying, Britney says it “was never as wild as the press made it out to be.” She denies ever taking hard drugs other than Adderall, which she says “made me high, yes, but what I found far more appealing was that it gave me a few hours of feeling less depressed.”

You KNOW she’s unpacked all of the family drama in the memoir too, calling her sister Jamie Lynn a “B**ch” for they way she treated their mom in 2002 when their parents were divorcing. Jamie Lynn was 11 at the time and Britney says she “ruled the house” and Britney felt “betrayed” because of how her sister had changed.

And then what about the #FreeBritney movement that eventually prompted the move to end her 13-year conservatorship? Spears first learned about it during a forced rehab stay in 2018. “That was the most amazing thing I’d ever seen in my life,” “I don’t think people knew how much the #FreeBritney movement meant to me, especially in the beginning.”