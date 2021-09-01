Even Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Thinks This Police Officer Looks Exactly Like Him

So Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has a doppelgänger who is a police officer from Alabama, and even “The Rock” himself is stunned at the similarities.
He tweeted a side by side pic of himself and Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
Oh shit! Wow. Guy on the left is way cooler. Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ‘em 😂😈👊🏾🥃 #ericfields https://t.co/G38tOr68cW
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 31, 2021
Oh shit! Wow. Guy on the left is way cooler. Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ‘em 😂😈👊🏾🥃 #ericfields https://t.co/G38tOr68cW
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 31, 2021
The Sheriff’s office first put it out on a Facebook post two weeks ago, when a local man asked another law enforcement officer to meet the deputy “that people say looks like ‘The Rock.’ ” Lieutenant Fields obliged and stopped by the Walmart for the meet and greet. He’s a 17-year veteran of the sheriff’s office and says this isn’t the first time people have said he looks like the movie star.
“I’ve been called The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child,” he told the outlet. “I go along with it. It’s humorous. It’s flattering. It could be worse people, I guess,” he teased of the “running joke” in the area.