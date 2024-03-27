99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Eva Mendes Talks About The “No Brainer” Decision To Quit Acting

March 27, 2024 10:19AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have largely been private about their romance that started thanks to their movie together, “The Place Beyond the Pines”.  But now Mendes opened up to the Today show about her “no brainer” choice to walk away from acting to be home with their two daughters. She says she was still working, just not on movies because they take you away on location.

For his part, Gosling recently mentioned during an award acceptance speech how movies allowed him to meet “the girl of my dreams” and make his life a dream.

More about:
Eva Mendes
motherhood
no brainer
quit acting
Ryan Gosling

POPULAR POSTS

1

The Legend of the Leprechaun of Mobile, Alabama
2

Trimble County Promposal Goes Viral
3

Guy Calmly Sips Coffee While Police Chase Rips Through His Backyard
4

Delta Pilot Spends a Year's Salary To Charter A Flight To Hawaii For His Retirement
5

Bruno Mars Owes $50 Million In Gambling Debts To MGM In Vegas

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE