Ethan The Dog Gets A Job With Busch Beer
Remember Ethan the rescue dog who captured our hearts when he was abandoned in the parking lot of the Kentucky Humane Society?? We all know his story now that he was nursed back to health, went viral and now has a loving new home. But he also has an awesome new job with Busch beer!
Ethan will be the official Chief Tasting Officer for the company’s nonalcoholic dog brew, which is made with bone broth, fresh veggies, herbs, and pork butt.
Busch said it picked Ethan as its top dog because of his “fur-rific resume and story that will inspire us for years to come.”
MORE HERE