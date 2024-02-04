99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Ethan The Dog Donated $28,000 To Nonprofit

February 4, 2024 8:00AM EST
Credit: Facebook/EthanAlmighty

Ethan the dog, a beloved rescue dog in Louisville, has made a generous donation of $28,000 to the Roll Call Foundation, a local nonprofit.

Ethan and his owner, Jeff Callaway, presented the check at Memorial Park in Jeffersontown.

The Roll Call Foundation supports veterans, first responders, children with special needs, older adults, and their families. The donation will be used to raise awareness and provide resources to the Louisville community.

Amazing! And to think, Ethan doesn’t even have opposable thumbs!

