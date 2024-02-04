Ethan The Dog Donated $28,000 To Nonprofit

Ethan the dog, a beloved rescue dog in Louisville, has made a generous donation of $28,000 to the Roll Call Foundation, a local nonprofit.

Ethan and his owner, Jeff Callaway, presented the check at Memorial Park in Jeffersontown.

The Roll Call Foundation supports veterans, first responders, children with special needs, older adults, and their families. The donation will be used to raise awareness and provide resources to the Louisville community.

