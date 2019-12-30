      Weather Alert

‘Established’ Star Wars Characters Will Appear In ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2

Dec 30, 2019 @ 12:34pm
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 12: A wax figure of Star Wars character Yoda on display at 'Star Wars At Madame Tussauds' on May 12, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Now that we have some time before Season 2 of The Mandalorian comes out, we can dive into the possibilities of what it will bring.

If this news is true, this is especially exciting for Star Wars fans.  Showrunner Jon Favreau confirmed to Deadline that “several established characters” from the Star Wars movies will appear in the show’s next season – although he wouldn’t say who. The Mandalorian Season 2 is expected to premiere on Disney+ in fall of 2020.

We’re ready for all of it!!

