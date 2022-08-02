Essentials Needs Drive For Eastern Kentucky

As you all know, our friends in Eastern Kentucky have been experiencing Catastrophic Flooding. Their worlds have turned upside down. We are teaming up with Louisville Metro to put on an Essential Needs Drive for those affected. This is an ALL HANDS ON DECK EVENT so please come down! We will be outside of Metro Hall from 8-3pm, Wednesday – 8/3 collecting donations. Some items we are looking for:
For more information click HERE. To make a monetary donation to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund click HERE.