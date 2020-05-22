ESPN Will Follow Up “The Last Dance” With Tom Brady Docuseries
A Tom Brady docuseries is headed to ESPN.
The nine-episode series is called “Man in the Arena” and will offer the quarterback’s first-hand accounts of pivotal moments in his career including all nine of his Super Bowl appearances with the New England Patriots.
It is set to air in 2021 and comes after the popular Michael Jordan docuseries “The Last Dance” on ESPN. Speaking of, Scottie Pippen is the latest former teammate upset with how they were portrayed in the “The Last Dance”. He is reportedly ‘livid’ ” at Michael and how he was portrayed, called selfish, called this, called that, that he’s furious that he participated and did not realize what he was getting himself into,” according to ESPN 1000’s David Kaplan. Horace Grant, the starting power forward on the Bulls’ first three championship teams, said the documentary was edited to make Jordan look better.