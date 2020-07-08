      Weather Alert

EPA Finds 2 Lysol Disinfectants That Kill Coronavirus on Surfaces

Jul 8, 2020 @ 7:53am

The EPA has identified two Lysol products that effectively kill COVID-19 on hard non-porous surfaces.


Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist meet the criteria to kill the SARS-CoV-2 virus within two minutes of contact.

“In the face of the pandemic, Lysol continues to work with a wide range of scientific and health experts to educate the public on the importance of hygiene,” a Lysol representative said in a statement.

The confirmation of the effectiveness of the approved Lysol products comes a month after a CDC survey revealed that people were cleaning their homes more but didn’t know how to clean them properly. Those who did use high-risk cleaners to ward off viruses within their homes said they suffered health-related problems due to the cleaners.

TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 disinfectant germs Lysol surfaces Virus
