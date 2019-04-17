Entertainers Rule TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2019

TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People has a mix of people from different backgrounds. Entertainers and athletes are all over the list.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Taylor Swift, Gayle King, and Sandra Oh are among the people making the cover.

Others making the list include BTS, Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, Ariana Grande, Khalid, Mahershala Ali, Rami Malek, Spike Lee, Chrissy Teigen, Regina King and more.

Athletes making the list include LeBron James, Tiger Woods and Alex Morgan.

See the full list of Most Influential people here!