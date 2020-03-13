Keanu Reeves Girlfriend Said Everyone She Knows Called When They Went Public
When news breaks you’re dating one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood, you’re going to get calls from literally everyone you know. That’s exactly what happened to Alexandra Grant.
Grant made her red carpet debut with Keanu Reeves in November 2019 at the LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci in Los Angeles. When they arrived at the event, the couple were hand in hand. And the world erupted. Keanu has historically been very private about his dating life though he’s had high-profile romances in the past. Keanu and Alexandra have been dating for awhile and known each other since 2011…but even her inner circle was shocked at the status of their relationship.
“I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating,” Grant, 47, told Vogue U.K.Opens in a new Window. on Wednesday, March 11. “But the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: ‘What is the opportunity for good?’”
