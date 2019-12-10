Employees Share In $10 Million Holiday Bonus
Now THIS is a holiday bonus!
198 employees at a Maryland real estate firm are splitting a $10 million holiday bonus. Yes, MILLION.
St. John’s Properties said they reached the company’s goal of developing 20 million square feet of office, warehouse and retail space in 8 states. So, they rewarded the employees that made that all possible. The bonus was announced at the company’s holiday party on Saturday. Each person will receive $50,000!!
