      Weather Alert

Employees Share In $10 Million Holiday Bonus

Dec 10, 2019 @ 2:18pm
Young people dancing in night club

Now THIS is a holiday bonus!

198 employees at a Maryland real estate firm are splitting a $10 million holiday bonus. Yes, MILLION.

St. John’s Properties said they reached the company’s goal of developing 20 million square feet of office, warehouse and retail space in 8 states. So, they rewarded the employees that made that all possible.  The bonus was announced at the company’s holiday party on Saturday. Each person will receive $50,000!!

What is the best holiday bonus you have received?

TAGS
10 million dollars Christmas holiday bonus
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE