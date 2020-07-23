Employees At “The Ellen Degeneres Show” Happy The ‘Toxic’ Work Environment Is Being Exposed
Staff members from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” are reportedly ‘loving’ that people are coming forward with claims that the show is a ‘toxic working environment’.
Last week, Buzzfeed published a damning report of the show, claiming to speak to anonymous workers – one currently still working there – who had been mistreated either by Ellen or her producers, and now a report by Us Weekly claims the scandal is uniting staff behind-the-scenes.
A source said, ’They’ve been calling and texting each other about the story,’ a source claims to the publication. ‘They’re loving that the truth – which has been an open secret for years in the industry – is finally receiving more interest.’
Buzzfeed’s article spoke to 11 people associated with the show, that made claims of them facing racism, fear and intimidation while working on the syndicated series.
Ellen has been slammed on social media after multiple reports surfaced in April painting an uncomfortable picture of the way she treats others when the cameras aren’t rolling.
